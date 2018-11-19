Stockton Emergency Food Bank Supplies Thanksgiving Meals for Local Families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- With Thanksgiving just days away, thousands waited in long lines to pick up boxes filled with turkey and all the makings of a traditional holiday meal.

It's that time of year again for the Stockton Emergency Food Bank's annual food box giveaway.

"My family can't afford food at this moment. It is very hard for me at this moment and I appreciate what they're doing for families," said Deanna Daniels.

For Daniels and other families, Monday's turkey box handout meant they would be able to have a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day.

"This means a lot to me and I'm very grateful that the food bank is giving away food. I appreciate it very much," Daniels told FOX40.

"If it weren't for them a lot of people would go starving. Kids, adults, whatever, but I'm glad they're here," said Juan Hillard.

More than 2,000 boxes were hand-packed by hundreds of volunteers.

"I just like to give back to the community," said volunteer Analisa Muniz. "It makes me feel good, 'cause it's like I'm actually helping someone who needs it."

Each turkey box was filled with all the fixins for a traditional holiday meal to be shared with family and friends.

"That's going to feed 10,000 to 12,000 people on Thanksgiving morning. So that is amazing," said the Stockton Emergency Food Bank's interim CEO Gillian Murphy.

Murphy said Monday shows what a giving community Stockton really is.

"This is our community. And we have a community that has much and we have a community that is in need. And it all comes together right here at the Emergency Food Bank," she said.

That's not all the food bank has planned for the holiday.

Thanksgiving morning, more than 2,000 people are expected to participate in the 14th annual Run and Walk Against Hunger. There's still time to register; click here to learn more.