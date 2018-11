CONCOW — Two Concow men are accused of breaking into a Cal Fire station during the Camp Fire.

Robert DePalma and William Erlbacher both face five felony counts including looting during an emergency and possession of stolen property.

#CampFire Burglary Arrest News Release pic.twitter.com/aKxdcXnZ9r — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) November 19, 2018

Cal Fire announced the arrests on Monday.

Butte County sheriff’s deputies arrested six people last week for being inside evacuated areas without permission.