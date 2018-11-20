Authorities Investigating a Deadly Shooting in South Sacramento County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide in the town of Hood after they were alerted to a dead man in a home.

The victim was found in a residence on 4th Street and Hood Franklin Road around 10 p.m. Monday. He is described as a Hispanic adult.

Authorities say he was shot once in the upper body.

At this time, investigators have not identified a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department at 916-874-5115.