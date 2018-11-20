Casa Roble Football Team Raises Nearly $20,000 for Paradise High School Football Team

The Casa Roble Rams out of Orangevale have “adopted” the Paradise High football team and set out to raise money to donate to the Camp Fire victims.

A team video shows the Rams inviting the Paradise Bobcats to their playoff game after the Paradise team had to forfeit their playoff game because of the wildfire,

“Hey Paradise, we’re the Casa Roble High football team. We just beat Patterson and we’re moving on to Vanden. We understand your lives have been turned upside-down by the fire. We openly want to invite you to our next playoff game against Vanden where you’ll be our guest of honor.”

The Casa Roble Rams have since raised $20,000 and will be making a trip to Chico on Tuesday to donate in person.

The donations will be going towards care packages — including a towel, sweatshirt and a visa gift card — for the kids and coaches at Paradise High School.