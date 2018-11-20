Citrus Heights Suspects Arrested after Stealing Wallet While Buying Puppy

CITRUS HEIGHTS — Officers arrested two Citrus Heights residents suspected of stealing a homeowner’s wallet while buying a puppy.

The Citrus Heights Police Department reports over the weekend Deviaun Dozier and Nicole Setzer went to someone’s home to buy a puppy using counterfeit money.

After the two were allowed inside, one of the suspects distracted the homeowner while the other stole the homeowner’s wallet.

They immediately began using the victim’s credit cards, according to the police department.

Officers identified the suspects and tracked them down to their Citrus Heights residence, where they found the wallet and the puppy.

Dozier was arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy, theft and violation of his parole. Setzer, who had outstanding warrants, faces burglary, conspiracy and theft charges.