How to Deal with Holiday Stress

Simone is in the studio with Dr. Stephanie Smith, a Kaiser Permanente psychologist, learning how to deal with all of the stress that comes along with the holidays. .
What are some of the common sources of stress at the holidays?
Family gatherings
Overburdened / hectic schedule
Finances/ budgets for gifts and gatherings
Feelings of grief, loss or sadness
What Impact does stress have on your body/ mind?
Headache
Muscle tension or pain
Chest pain
Stomach issues
Sleep problems
Restlessness
Overeating or undereating
Angry outbursts
Drug or alcohol abuse, Tobacco use
Social withdrawal
What are some ways people can cope with holiday stress:
Don’t worry about things that are out of your control.
Plan ahead, make a budget, organize and structure time to shop for gifts so that you don’t wait until the last minute and overspend.
Don’t try to set unrealistic goals of having a perfect holiday season; be flexible.
Make time for yourself, Exercise and eat right. Try meditation, yoga.
Get plenty of rest.
Avoid excessive alcohol or caffeine.
Volunteer to help others and enjoy the true holiday spirit.