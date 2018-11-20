How to Deal with Holiday Stress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is in the studio with Dr. Stephanie Smith, a Kaiser Permanente psychologist, learning how to deal with all of the stress that comes along with the holidays. .

What are some of the common sources of stress at the holidays?

Family gatherings

Overburdened / hectic schedule

Finances/ budgets for gifts and gatherings

Feelings of grief, loss or sadness

What Impact does stress have on your body/ mind?

Headache

Muscle tension or pain

Chest pain

Stomach issues

Sleep problems

Restlessness

Overeating or undereating

Angry outbursts

Drug or alcohol abuse, Tobacco use

Social withdrawal