Man Suspected of Trying to Hit Officer with Car Arrested after Search in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Authorities arrested a male suspect in West Sacramento after he fled a traffic stop around 6:50 a.m.

The incident started when police got a call about a car stolen off of Metro Lane in West Sacramento.

Police say the man tried to hit the officer with his car after an officer attempted to pull him over for a traffic stop.

Authorities say the officer fired his gun at the suspect.

The suspect then led the officer on a short pursuit hat ended on 8th Street where the suspect the exited the car and ran into a nearby field on Douglass Street near Lighthouse Drive.

He was later located in the field by officers and was arrested without further incident.

