Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanksgiving is almost here, which means it’s time to celebrate 25 years of Run to Feed the Hungry! Join us for an outstanding day filled with family, tradition, great weather (fingers crossed) and support for Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.

More info:

Run The Feed The Hungry

Thanksgiving Morning

10K-8:15am

5K-9am

Sac State

RunToFeedTheHungry.com