This holiday season, DOCO (Downtown Commons) proudly presents the 10th Anniversary “Macy’s Theatre of Lights,” an electrifying and family-friendly holiday tradition. Taking place on K Street between Front and 2nd Streets, the ever-popular (and FREE) performances will return to dazzle guests to the Old Sacramento Waterfront for more than 20 magical evenings this year. The performances kick off on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, following a festive and fun tree lighting ceremony that is complete with pre- and post-show entertainment that starts at 4 p.m.

More info:

Kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 21st

Continues Thursdays - Sundays thru Dec. 24th

Old Sacramento Waterfront

OldSacramento.com