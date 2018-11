ROSEVILLE — Four lanes have been closed on eastbound I-80 near Taylor Road in Roseville.

A crash involving multiple cars is the cause of the closures.

The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. and by 8:15 a.m. the crash was cleared.

Commuters should expect delays until about 8:45 a.m.

