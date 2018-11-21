Chico Native, Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers to donate $1 Million to Camp Fire Victims

Chico native and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is partnering with the North Valley Community Foundation to support Camp Fire victims in Butte County.

The Aaron Rodgers NorCal Fire Recovery Fund will focus on things like kids programs, youth/high school sports and housing as displaced residents work to rebuild.

Donations to the Aaron Rodgers NorCal Fire Recovery Fund can be made HERE. Rodgers has donated $1 million to kickstart the fundraiser.

State Farm, through State Farm’s Neighborhood of Good, will also donate $1 up $1 million for every retweet of Aaron Rodgers’ message on Twitter.

The Camp Fire is the most devastating wildfire in California history. Nearly two weeks after it began, the fire has burned over 153,000 acres, destroyed over 13,000 homes and claimed the lives of at least 81 people.

Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you 🙏🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018