FOX40 invites you to celebrate the holidays when DOCO presents the 10th Anniversary Macy’s Theatre of Lights!

Bring the whole family to the Old Sacramento Waterfront and check out the dazzling holiday tree! See Old Town Sacramento transformed with a spectacular light show! Watch as the classic tale of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” comes to life, with free shows now through Christmas Eve!

Don’t miss out on Sacramento’s electrifying holiday tradition!

See dates and showtimes below*.

2018 Show Schedule

Wednesday, 11/21 @ 6:10pm (Tree Lighting begins at 6:00 pm)

Friday, 11/23 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Saturday, 11/24 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Sunday, 11/25 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Thursday, 11/29 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Friday, 11/30 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Saturday, 12/1 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Sunday, 12/2 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Thursday, 12/6 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Friday, 12/7 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Saturday, 12/8 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Sunday, 12/9 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Thursday, 12/13 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Friday, 12/14 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Saturday, 12/15 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Sunday, 12/16 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Wednesday, 12/19 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Thursday, 12/20 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Friday, 12/21 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Saturday, 12/22 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Sunday, 12/23 @ 6:00pm & 7:30pm

Monday, 12/24 @ 6:00pm

*Shows subject to change due to weather.