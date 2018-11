SACRAMENTO — The Electric Christmas concert presented by ALT 94.7 will benefit the American Red Cross.

The radio station and the Golden 1 Center said Wednesday a portion of ticket sales will go toward wildfire relief when concertgoers use the code REDCROSS when purchasing tickets.

The concert is on Saturday, Dec. 8 and will feature performances by Thirty Seconds to Mars, Sublime with Rome, Elle King, and Matt & Kim.

Tickets are available at Golden1Center.com.