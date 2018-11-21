FOX40’s Thanksgiving and Black Friday Store Hours List

With Black Friday less than two days away, FOX40 has put together a list of stores in our area along with their Black Friday hours.

See below for store hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. If store hours are not listed for Thanksgiving the store is closed. Some hours may vary by location:

Ace Hardware – Varies by Location

Barnes & Noble – 8 A.M.

Bass Pro Shops – Thanksgiving 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. and Black Friday 5 A.M. to 9 P.M. or 10 P.M. (doorbusters end at 11 A.M. Black Friday)

Best Buy – Thanksgiving 5 P.M. to 1 A.M. and Black Friday 8 A.M.

Big Lots – Thanksgiving 7 A.M. to Midnight and Black Friday 6 A.M.

Burlington – 7 A.M.

Cabela’s – Thanksgiving 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. and Black Friday 5 A.M. to 9 P.M. or 10 P.M. (doorbusters end at 11 A.M. Black Friday)

Costco – 9 A.M.

CVS – Regular Business Hours

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Thanksgiving 6 P.M. to 2 A.M. and Black Friday 5 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Guitar Center – 7 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Half Price Books – 9 A.M.

Harbor Freight – 7 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Hobby Lobby – 8 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Home Depot – 6 A.M.

HomeGoods – 7 A.M.

JCPenney – Thanksgiving 2 P.M. to Black Friday 10 P.M.

Kmart – Thanksgiving 6 A.M. to Midnight and Black Friday 6A.M. to 10P.M.

Kohl’s – Thanksgiving 5 P.M. to Black Friday 1 P.M. for doorbusters (call local store for closing time)

Lowe’s – 6 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Macy’s – Thanksgiving 5 P.M. to 2 A.M. and Black Friday 6 A.M. to 1 P.M. for doorbusters (call local store for closing time)

Marshalls – 7 A.M.

Mattress Firm – 8 A.M. to 8 P.M., with select stores open until 9 P.M.

New York & Company – Thanksgiving 6 A.M. to 12 A.M. and Black Friday 6 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Office Depot & OfficeMax – 8 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Old Navy – Thanksgiving 3 P.M. to Black Friday 10 P.M.

Petco – 8 A.M.

PetSmart – 7 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Pier 1 Imports – Vary by Location

Rite Aid – TBD

Sam’s Club – 7 A.M.

Sears – Thanksgiving 6 P.M. and Black Friday All Day

Sierra Trading Post – 7 A.M.

Sportsman’s Warehouse – 6 A.M.

Sprint – 8 A.M. – 9 P.M. (Company Owned)

Staples – 7 A.M.

Stein Mart – 7 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Target – Thanksgiving 5 P.M. to 1 A.M. and Black Friday 7 A.M.

T.J. Maxx – 7 A.M.

Tractor Supply – 6 A.M.

Walgreens – Regular Business Hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Walmart – Thanksgiving 6 P.M.

West Marine – Varies by Location

Taylor Saenz contributed to this report.