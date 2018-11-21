Injured Shooting Victim Found on I-205 in Tracy

TRACY — A man was found shot Wednesday on westbound Interstate 205 in Tracy close to Interstate 5.

A CHP Tracy officer told FOX40 they found a man shot around 3 p.m. with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the victim was shot on the interstate or elsewhere.

The suspect’s car has been described as a green Infiniti with a black hood. The car will have obvious front-end damage to it with four people inside. They were seen heading west on I-205

There was a little bit of traffic as people slowed down to see what was happening.

If you have seen the suspect’s green Infiniti please contact the CHP.

Stay with FOX40 as this investigation continues.