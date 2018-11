Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- More than 2 million people were expected to fly out the day before Thanksgiving and some of them were leaving from Sacramento International Airport.

At peak times in Terminal A Wednesday morning, lines were filling up all the way through the walkway to the parking lot. Terminal B was not quite as bad.

Just remember, if you’re flying out Wednesday night or on Thanksgiving Day show up early, get a ride from a friend and remember to pack your patience.