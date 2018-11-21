Masked Gunman Steals Wedding Ring from Elderly Couple at Fairfield In-N-Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- Eighty-three-year-old Jesus Lendio and his 90-year-old wife, Kathy, had just purchased hamburgers at the In-N-Out on Holiday Lane in Fairfield on Sunday afternoon.

They were about to eat inside their car when a gunman confronted the married couple of 60 years.

"He says, 'This is the ammunition I have in my gun. I can kill you when I put it back in. And if I don't get the money that I want I'll kill you,'" Jesus Lendio told FOX40.

The gunman ordered Jesus Lendio to open his wallet.

"I had only a $1 bill ... So he took the $1 bill," he said.

The suspect then threatened to kill his wife if she didn't hand over her diamond wedding ring.

"I almost cry (sic) but I cannot cry, I scared. He had a cover ... he had a mask on. Yeah, he's not a nice guy," Kathy Lendio said.

"Why me? Why my wife? Why are we picked, you know?" Jesus Lendio said. "And I told the guy, I said, 'We're handicapped.' He didn't care."

The man took off without hurting them.

What made matters even worse was when the couple dialed 911 they say Fairfield police did not respond. Instead, they say they were told to drive down to the police station and file a report.

City Councilwoman Catherine Moy is investigating where things went wrong with the police response.

"I'm so sorry, I mean I'm really sorry. This is an utter failure in the system when the number one thing that we need to do is to protect our citizens," Moy said.

FOX40 left several messages with the Fairfield Police Department to get their side of the story and never got a response.