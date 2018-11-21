Massive Southern California Wildfire Contained

Blackened and charred hills from the Woolsey Fire which made it all the way to the Pacific Ocean, destroying houses along its way through canyons to coastal Malibu, California on November 15, 2018, one week after the fire began, as seen from Encinal Canyon Road. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

(AP) — Authorities have finally surrounded a Southern California wildfire that destroyed some 1,600 homes and other buildings and left three people dead.

Fire officials announced Wednesday evening that the Woolsey Fire is 100 percent contained.

The wind-whipped blaze erupted on Nov. 8 and spread destruction from Thousand Oaks to Malibu, west of Los Angeles.

The winds have eased but residents face another threat. Forecasters say a rainstorm is coming by early Thursday that could bring the risk of mudflows and rockslides from denuded hills and mountains.