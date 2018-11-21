Miniature Horse Reunited with Owners after Surviving Camp Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- The UC Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital has been hosting a menagerie of farm animals rescued from the devasting Camp Fire in Butte County.

It also has several veterinary emergency response teams in the area.

Many of the horses, goats, pigs and assorted other livestock in their care are being treated for burns and singed lungs that can often lead to pneumonia.

Among those recovered was a miniature horse named Prince Charming, who was found by his owners Jim Hart and Laura Bruns. The couple lost their home just above Paradise to the fast-moving flames, allowing them just two minutes to evacuate.

Left behind was their combination companion and service horse, who they consider a family member.

They are now staying at a Sacramento motel but have been reunited with Prince Charming after he was rescued and taken to the teaching hospital for treatment.

They found their beloved horse after scouring social media and the hospital’s website, where rescued animals can be reunited with their owners.

“We found him. It was a miracle that we found him,” said Bruns.

He is now recovering at the UC Davis Center for Equine Health.

“He seems to be doing well," said the Director for the Center for Equine Health Carrie Finno. "His skin is healing up. He’s definitely not completely out of the woods yet but he’s headed in the right direction."

This is the second time the couple’s home has been destroyed by a wildfire and they say they won’t be rebuilding in Butte County. But wherever they go they say they’ll always have a place for Prince Charming.

His treatment is free of charge thanks to an emergency fund supported by public donations.

You can find out more about the UC Davis Veterinary Hospital on its website. They also have a Facebook page with a list of rescued animals from the Camp Fire that have so far been unclaimed.