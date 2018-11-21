Modesto Police: Father of Three Killed in ATV Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- A tragic ATV accident in Modesto left three young kids without a father and his wife without her husband.

The Modesto Police Department reports the incident happened Saturday morning on South Carpenter Road and Chicago Avenue when a Ford Fusion broadsided the 34-year-old man, later identified as Raymond Guthmiller III.

His cousin says Guthmiller would do anything for his three young kids.

"He’d always make sure the kids were taken care of first before he did anything else and he was all about the kids and family," said Ray Guthmiller II.

Investigators say Raymond Guthmiller was not wearing a helmet.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Wore his heart on his shoulder, would do anything for anybody, hands down," his cousin said. "If somebody broke down on the side of the road, he would pull over and help them."

Ray Guthmiller says Raymond’s wife, 4-year-old, 1-year-old and newborn baby not only depended on him financially but he was their backbone.

"Heartbreaking for me as a father to grasp this," Ray Guthmiller said.

Ray read FOX40 a letter his cousin’s widow wrote.

"'When he walked into the door from a long day’s work, his kids were all over him. Hugs and kisses were his number one, first priority,'" the letter read.

The tragedy leaves the young family heartbroken but Ray Guthmiller said they will get through the pain together.

"I want to do everything I can in my power to help raise the children and my family’s going to help raise those children," he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family through this difficult time.