No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake

2 ½ cups

graham cracker crumbs

½ cup

butter, melted

8 oz

cream cheese, 3 packages

1 cup

heavy whipping cream

1 cup

powdered sugar

1 ½ cups

pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon

ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon

vanilla

whipped cream, to serve

Preparation

In a bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs and melted butter.

Transfer the graham cracker mixture to a 9-inch (23 cm) spring-form pan, creating an even base that goes up 1-inch (2 cm) on the sides.

In a large bowl, combine the cream cheese and heavy cream and beat until smooth, 3-4 minutes.

Add the sugar, pumpkin, cinnamon and vanilla and beat until smooth and fluffy.

Pour the cream cheese mixture into the spring-form pan, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 6-8 hours.

Top with whipped cream, slice, and serve!