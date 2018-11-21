Martina is in the kitchen with an easy no-bake pumpkin cheesecake recipe that is perfect for the holidays.
Ingredients
2 ½ cups
graham cracker crumbs
½ cup
butter, melted
8 oz
cream cheese, 3 packages
1 cup
heavy whipping cream
1 cup
powdered sugar
1 ½ cups
pumpkin puree
1 teaspoon
ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon
vanilla
whipped cream, to serve
Preparation
In a bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs and melted butter.
Transfer the graham cracker mixture to a 9-inch (23 cm) spring-form pan, creating an even base that goes up 1-inch (2 cm) on the sides.
In a large bowl, combine the cream cheese and heavy cream and beat until smooth, 3-4 minutes.
Add the sugar, pumpkin, cinnamon and vanilla and beat until smooth and fluffy.
Pour the cream cheese mixture into the spring-form pan, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 6-8 hours.
Top with whipped cream, slice, and serve!
