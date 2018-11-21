No, the Rain is Not Toxic

SACRAMENTO — No, the rain in California is not toxic.

A viral post on Facebook claims the Thanksgiving week rain will mix with smoke and particulates from the Camp Fire, making it dangerous.

Experts say those claims are, in a word, ridiculous.

“The key thing that the rain does is it helps to clean up the air,” UC Davis environmental science professor Chris Cappa said. “So we’ve had particularly bad air quality over the past week or so as a result of the fire, and that smoke that’s in the air is going to get washed out of the air.”

The rain will, however, pose a potential risk of landslides in the Camp Fire burn area.