Rain Returns to Northern California — Meaning Slick Roads

SACRAMENTO -- Rain has finally returned to the Sacramento area -- meaning slick roads.

The first rain of the season always means roadways tend to be even slipperier.

"First and foremost, slow down. I mean, it's a simple case of physics that your car is just not going to be able to stop and turn on wet pavement like it normally does," California Highway Patrol spokesman Jim Young said.

Depending on which route you choose, you may not have a choice but to slow down, way down, which can also cause a different set of problems for drivers.

"There's going to be traffic and with the weather it's only going to make it worse," Young said. "What we always say is, 'Stay calm, and realize the person next to you is in the same traffic as you. Don't lose your temper. If you are tired, get off the freeway and take a break.'"

It's also a good idea to check the tread on your tires and remember that if your windshield wipers are on, so should your headlights.