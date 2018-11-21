Go
Search
FOX40 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX40
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Traffic
Seen on FOX40
Studio40 Live
Events
Weather
54°
54°
Low
49°
High
54°
Thu
52°
58°
Fri
49°
54°
Sat
41°
59°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Sporty40
Posted 1:15 PM, November 21, 2018, by
Studio40 Live Staff
,
Updated at 12:16PM, November 21, 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Google
Pocket
Tumblr
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
EXPOSED: The Shadow Keeper
In season two of EXPOSED, FOX40 explores another infamous case in Sacramento — Dorothea Puente.
Popular
Rocklin Couple Sets Up Way for People to ‘Adopt’ Camp Fire Survivors
School with High Rate of Vaccine Exemptions Faces State’s Biggest Chickenpox Outbreak in Over 20 Years
San Francisco Women Arrested for Burglary after High-Speed Pursuit in Grass Valley
Trump Visits Paradise as Authorities Struggle to Locate 1,000 People
Latest News
Salvation Army Red Kettle Kick-Off with Jerry Jones
How to Talk Politics at Your Family Holiday Meal This Year
‘Shout Out to the Anonymous Sixth Grader’: Note Identifying Hit-and-Run Driver Goes Viral
PD: Pregnant Mesa Woman Sexually Assaulted During In-Home Prenatal Massage
Contests
Studio40 LIVE
Win Tickets to Disney on Ice!
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
Studio40 LIVE
Sporty40
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.