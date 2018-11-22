Camp Fire Almost Completely Contained as Death Toll Reaches 84

PARADISE — Authorities said Thursday night there has been one more fatality in the Camp Fire, bringing the death toll from it to 84.

They also say the fire is 95 percent contained. The blaze that started Nov. 8 leveled Paradise, destroying more than 13,000 homes.

The Camp Fire quickly became the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s history.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says more than 560 names remain on the missing list.

Authorities stressed that many of the people on the list may be safe and unaware they have been reported missing.