Disney released the first teaser for its live-action remake of “The Lion King” on Thanksgiving.

The star-studded list of voice actors includes James Earl Jones in the same role he had in the 1994 animated classic, Mufasa. Donald Glover will play Simba, Beyonce will play Nala, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner will be Pumbaa and Timon, Keegan Michael-Key appears as Kamari and John Oliver will play Zazu.

The movie is scheduled to be released in July.