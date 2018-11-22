UC Davis Veterinarians Treat Animals, Comfort Owners Affected by Camp Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Pets and livestock were often left to fend for themselves in the chaotic Camp Fire evacuation and some of those that survived are now being cared for at the UC Davis veterinary teaching hospital.

"Some of the animals have burns, some have smoke inhalation and some have both," UC Davis veterinary resident Celeste Morris said. "It depends on how close they got to the fire and to the actual flames."

Each of the animals gets individual for own ailments. A potbelly pig had burns on her feet and belly. Some young goats were on oxygen for several days after getting pneumonia from breathing smoke.

Then there's the goat named Feather, a hero of sorts, who led other goats out of a flaming enclosure and was severely burned in the process.

It helps that the veterinarians and students here have learned from past wildfires. It’s experience bourne of necessity as more wildfires race through rural areas where there are livestock and pets.

Part of the job is to comfort animal owners, as well, like Jim Hart and Laura Bruns who own a miniature horse named Prince Charming.

Prince Charming is out of intensive care and is completing his recovery at the university’s Center for Equine Health. The couple lost their home, but give thanks for the survival of their animals.

"Everything else can be replaced," Hart said. "But they can't."