As Black Friday Hours Extend into Thanksgiving, Its Hype Fades

SACRAMENTO -- Black Friday has extended into Thanksgiving, making it seemingly much less of an event than it used to be.

Thanksgiving night sales have gotten so enticing they're even motivating cosmetics fans to get off the couch and get in line at stores like Best Buy soon after cleaning their plates.

At Macy's Arden Fair location, Twila Hunter came out of the store with an armful, satisfied with how "on it" the retailer was with its percentages off.

"Forty-five percent, 65 percent. I think that's great," she said.

Early brick-and-mortar sales and the emphasis on Cyber Monday seem to have drained away much of the Black Friday intensity that once motivated some buyers physically battle for their deals.

Thankfully, no fights were reported Thursday night in the Sacramento region.

For Hunter, it's worth it to come in person.

"Just the hype, getting out, being among the people, meeting people, talking to people. That's it. And being able to touch and put on," she said.

"The nice thing is I can get it right now. If I walk in and buy the phone, I walk out with the phone. I don't have to wait for shipping. I don't have to wait for the phone to come to me," said Nick Alvarez from Carmichael.

FOX40 caught up with Alvarez earlier in the shopping day at the end of a line that wrapped around a Sacramento Best Buy.

The man at the front of the line was also interested in a deal only offered in store in person.

"Man, I'm not gonna lie. I got here around 7:30-ish this morning," Robert Griego said.

When doors opened 10 hours later, he had no trouble getting to his 43-inch 4K TV.