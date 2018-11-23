Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Shoppers Weigh In.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- More than 100 million people are expected to take part in Black Friday sales. A lot of businesses opened their doors on Thanksgiving Day and others are saving deals for online.

FOX40 spoke with Black Friday shoppers to see what they prefer, the new Black Friday or the old.

Remember the days of people rushing in trying to grab the best deals?

Well, Friday morning, there were very few, if anyone waiting in line, even in the rain.

“I thought it would make the line shorter,” said Jamie Johnson.

Johnson is one of five people waiting outside of Best Buy Black Friday morning, hoping to grab a 55-inch TV for $200 off.

Johnson likes the small lines saying, “I think the way it is now is probably better. It’s a lot more tamer; you probably don’t have to worry about stampedes.”

It was anything but a stampede at Kohls. Cyber Monday has taken away some of the rush from Black Friday. It’s one of the many businesses that opened their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

The traditional Black Friday may be a thing of the past; no more people sleeping outside and waiting in lines but people some say they like it this way.

“There’s not the crowds there normally is, people aren’t pushing and shoving,” Kat Courtney said.

“I like it right now ‘cause right now it’s calm. It’s not ‘traffic-y’ like it used to be before.” Sara Lomeli said.

Some families, like Tricia and Nancy Leonhardt’s, used to make Black Friday a tradition.

“It’s Black Friday, you’re not going on Friday if you’re going Thursday. It’s no longer a Black Friday sale,” said Tricia.

“I want to wait, and I want to touch it and see what it looks like,” added Nancy.

So, that’s why they avoid Cyber Monday. They say they will keep waking up every Black Friday morning to do their shopping, Nancy does wish things can go back to how it was.

“I want it back and make it where the people who take the time to come out earned the right to have some of those sales first and then if you want to do the cyber stuff do it afterwards, Nancy said.

To find out the latest on deals for the rest of today or Cyber Monday, go online to your favorite retailer and find those last-minute deals.