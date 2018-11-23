CHP Enforces Chain Controls as Snow Blankets the Sierra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CISCO -- The gas station off Interstate 80 on Cisco Road is busy, as drivers wait to have chains put on their tires.

“We are going to Donner Lake to spend the weekend there but we got turned around," Yesenia Ramirez said.

She and her husband are going to the lake for their anniversary.

“We were almost there," she said. "We were like 10 minutes.”

Darsharita Tiwar drove in from Los Angeles after making a reservation at a Lake Tahoe resort.

“They told us, "You're almost fine but we cannot be sure,' and then they were stopping us there and I was sort of expecting this," Tiwar said.

While an endless sea of cars wait to get chains - others here say they came prepared.

“Before I had to get out, get chains," driver Tao Chen said. "But now, 4-wheel drive."

The California Highway Patrol says it's important to stay updated on chain controls while heading up and down the Sierra.