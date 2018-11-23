Icy Roads and Multiple Crashes Cause Heavy Traffic Along I-80 for Those Headed Towards the Sierra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUCKEE – Snow covered, slippery roads are causing headaches for drivers in Truckee. Multiple accidents brought delays all day on interstate 80.

Traffic has been stop-and-go all day but, tonight, with rain replacing snow, crews are worried about the roads turning icy and slippery.

Snowy slopes are drawing travelers from all over to Lake Tahoe Resorts this holiday weekend but, many had trouble getting there.

“Honestly, it’s been kind of rough out here driving, it’s wet, it’s cold. It’s really, really slippery,” said Zaymar Hurtado.

Those Slippery roads led to multiple accidents; causing bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-80, in Placer and Nevada Counties.

“It’s supposed to take us three hours to get to Reno and it’s already been 4 hours now. Probably another two to go,” said Samantha Brisgone.

Brisgone is traveling from Modesto to Reno. The traffic was so bad, she had to pull over for a break.

“Since I’ve been in California, this is the first time it’s snowed or rained for me, I can see why Californians hate the rain,” she said.

That rain is now causing concerns over black ice.

“We’re used to the snow but not the rain. That’s what makes it kind of scary because you have rain and ice. So, you want to make sure we’re not sliding and slipping everywhere,” said Mary Alice Short.

The potential danger is why crews are out plowing and clearing up the roads, in hopes of making tomorrow’s drive a little easier.

In the meantime, it’s best to take it slow and drive as carefully as you can.

Snow chain requirements along I-80 have been lifted for now but, if you’re traveling, be sure to keep those tire chains with you in case that changes.