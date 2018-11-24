Roseville Hosts Town Hall Meeting for Camp Fire Survivors

ROSEVILLE — A one-stop-shop of help and resources came to Placer County for displaced Camp Fire survivors Saturday morning.

More than a hundred people showed up to a town hall meeting to get an update on the fire, ask questions and begin the recovery process.

Dena Wolf called Paradise home for nearly four decades.

“I lost everything I own, from years and years ago,” she said.

Wolf is one of hundreds who are now staying in the Sacramento area after escaping the deadly Camp Fire.

“I had treasured belongings that as I drove away, I regretted not grabbing but everything was such a panic. I didn’t have a chance to keep my mind straight and left without my heartfelt goods,” said Wolf.

Wolf, like many others, came to the survivor town hall meeting looking for answers.

“I came to see if I will have the right to be able to come and scavenge up what might be still existing,” Wolf said. “There might be a treasure in there that I could hold close to me.”

More than 150 people attended the forum to hear from state and federal representatives about the resources that are now available to them.

It’s the first step for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to open a new disaster recovery center in Placer County.

“Thousands of people have been displaced and a lot of people have been traveling a long distance to get to these services. So, those that are actually staying here in this area or the surrounding areas will have a closer place to go to,” said Jovanna Garcia with FEMA public relations.

But for some, the only question that mattered was when will they be allowed back in to see what’s left of their homes?

“It’s not just a simple flip the switch and we’re going to open it up; patience is all I can ask for,” said Sgt. Chris Dugger, CHP Cal Fire emergency team liaison.

Dugger says he understands people’s frustrations. Friends and team members has lost their homes too but, says right now there’s no timeline on when people will be allowed re-entry into the fire zones.

“We want you to have that process and be able to access your property in order to see it and have that closure,” said Dugger. “We want you in there as quickly as we can but we’re not going to sacrifice your safety or other people’s safety in order to get that done.”

It’s not the answer some were hoping for but, they understand it’s a long road to recovery.

FEMA says once the new disaster recovery center is established, it could alleviate some of the long lines at the centers in Chico and Oroville.