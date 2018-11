COLFAX — At least six cars were vandalized with bright green graffiti in Colfax overnight Saturday.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reports someone painted large swastikas and male genitalia on cars that appear to have been parked at different locations in the Colfax area.

There is currently no suspect information and the sheriff’s office has asked anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8191.