Conflict at US-Mexico Border Draws Mixed Reactions

SACRAMENTO -- As migrants continue to journey through Mexico to the border people in the Sacramento area are reacting to the response from the U.S.

“We stand with these refugees that are trying to come into our country," said Jamier Sale.

Sale is with the Party for Socialism and Liberation and on Sunday stood in solidarity with those seeking asylum in the United States.

"We’re standing against the racist acts of Trump trying to close the border and we are standing with those refugees that are coming and really just demanding simple human rights," Sale told FOX40.

As thousands of migrants made their way through Mexico to the San Ysidro port of entry they faced backlash along with tear gas as others tore through fencing to get through to the border.

"A massive amount of people have come up to apply for political asylum and we are not ready for it," said Sacramento-based immigration attorney Douglas Lehrman.

Lehrman says resources at the border inspection point are limited, making it impossible to process the number of people seeking asylum within a timely manner. He says the legal process for people seeking asylum could take years, requiring applicants to show a very specific risk of persecution.

"We’re sending a message to the rest of the world by sending an army down, setting an example for the rest of the world to treat refugees like this," Lehrman said.

"Once a person puts their toe on U.S. soil they’re entitled to due process of law," said security expert and former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinness.

McGinness agrees with President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

"We have people who have been asserting some kind of right to cross the U.S. border and clearly that right does not exist under those circumstances," he said.

But as the caravan continues the journey toward the border all agree something must be done.

"Rather than putting up a wall we should be putting up shelters and using the money wisely to house these people," Lehrman said.

"It's incumbent upon our government to ensure that the compliance with the law is the reality," McGinness said.

Everyone FOX40 spoke to agreed the migrants should be treated humanely.