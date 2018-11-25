Holiday Wreaths to Head to Arlington National Cemetery

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Tractor trailers carrying over a quarter of a million balsam wreaths will travel from Maine to the national veterans’ cemetery in Virginia.

The annual weeklong journey begins Saturday, Dec. 8.

Wreaths Across America to stop in Hampton https://t.co/zkiLJCn6Xl pic.twitter.com/toKE8YqPZc — WreathsAcrossAmerica (@WreathsAcross) November 25, 2018

The convoy featuring volunteers and tractor trailers is set to arrive Dec. 15 at Arlington National Cemetery. The caravan stops at schools and memorials along the way.

The convoy will stop in Augusta Sunday, Dec. 9 for a rally honoring veterans. A free mobile center serving veterans readjusting to life after deployment will be on-site.

The Wreaths Across America caravan travels each year from Columbia Falls, Maine, where the wreaths are made.

The tradition began when Maine wreath maker Morrill Worcester donated 5,000 wreaths to Arlington Cemetery.

The grand marshal is American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. National President Becky Christmas.