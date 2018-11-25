× Man Found Shot to Death in Cottage Way Apartment

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County investigators are trying to uncover a suspect and motive behind a deadly shooting at a north Sacramento apartment complex.

Just before 2:30 a.m., the sheriff’s department began receiving calls about a shooting on Cottage Way near Howe Avenue. Callers said a man had been shot.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a man in an apartment with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the sheriff’s department.

First responders with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Although investigators were able to find several witnesses, they still have not uncovered any information about a suspect or a motive. They have asked anyone with any information about the shooting to call the sheriff’s department at 916-874-5115 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.