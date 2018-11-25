Stanislaus County Deputy Killed in Crash

MODESTO — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reports one of their deputies was killed in a crash Sunday night.

According to Stanislaus County Sgt. Tom Letras, the deputy was involved in a crash in the area of Claribel Road and Terminal Avenue.

Officials said Deputy Antonio “Tony” Hinostroza was responding to a pursuit when he hit a power pole.

Hinostroza was a 19-year veteran of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. He leaves behind an adult son.

The pursuit began after police in Riverbank were called to investigate a man seemingly passed out inside a Cadillac Escalade at Patterson and Oakdale roads. The man sped off, investigators say, leading officers and deputies on a chase.

Deputies say the chase ended in Modesto after the Escalade was stopped using spike strips. The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Carrillo-Gonzalez, ran from the car but was ultimately taken into custody.

Carrillo-Gonzalez’s license was suspended and has had three DUI convictions in the last nine years, officials said. He was booked into jail for driving under the influence, evasion and resisting arrest.

