MODESTO — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reports one of their deputies was seriously injured in a crash Sunday night.

According to Stanislaus County Sgt. Tom Letras, the deputy was involved in a crash in the area of Claribel Road and Terminal Avenue.

Letras could not say what led up to the crash or if the deputy was on duty at the time.

The identity of the deputy has not been reported.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this developing story.