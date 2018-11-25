Stephon Clark’s Grandparents’ Home Damaged by Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- The family of Stephon Clark was startled Sunday morning by a crash that happened on their property.

The incident happened at Clark's grandmother's home, the same home where Clark was shot killed and by Sacramento police officers back in March.

Clark's grandmother noticed damage to the front of her home Sunday morning as she was getting the mail.

Jamilia Land, the family's spokesperson, says a "young woman" was intoxicated when she hit the front of the home, damaging the family's mailbox and a brick wall.

That driver then ran away from the scene but left her car behind. It is unknown if she was caught or faces any charges.

Land told FOX40 police called the crash an accident.

The family recently received help from community members, who rallied together to renovate the residence, including the front yard.