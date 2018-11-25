Two Sacramento Area Men Arrested by Placer County Detectives for Series of Thefts

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Detectives have identified two men wanted in connection to a series of thefts across Placer County.

Placer County sheriff’s detectives identified and apprehended 48-year-old Ronald James Kaestner II, from Carmichael, and 45-year-old Christopher Michael Terry, from Sacramento.

Officials say Kaestner’s gold Toyota was spotted last week after the pair stole from an Auburn Home Depot and led a deputy on a high-speed chase, which ended due to concerns for public safety.

The duo’s series of crimes was made a top priority for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Division. Kaestner and Terry were located and arrested in “Sacramento County through the use of leads and surveillance,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Kaestner was booked into the Auburn Main Jail on Sunday for felony evasion with a motor vehicle Sunday and a slew of other crimes. They include grand theft, conspiracy, felon in possession of pepper spray and a shoplifting charge for an additional theft of alcohol from the Granite Bay Raley’s.

Kaestner’s bail is set at $635,000. He is on probation in Sacramento County for identity theft.

Terry was booked into the South Placer Jail for grand theft and conspiracy. His bail is set at $410,000.

Terry was on Post Release Community Supervision in Sacramento County. His parole has since been revoked.