Cyber Monday is Huge for Online Retailers — Big and Small

TRACY -- The Amazon fulfillment center in Tracy is one million square feet and the Monday after Thanksgiving is one of its busiest days of the year.

"Based on what we saw on Black Friday, which was our biggest Black Friday ever, we do expect this to be our biggest day ever," Amazon spokesman Drew Herdener said.

Each year, Amazon's Cyber Monday sales grow, a sign that more and more people are ditching the traditional shopping experience to buy holiday gifts from the comfort of their homes.

"It's about convenience," Herdener said. "They'd rather sit on their couch or sit in their home office and do their shopping versus pack the kids in their car, go look for parking and go through all that."

While Amazon makes millions of dollars on this day alone, about half of all sellers on Amazon are actually small businesses that benefit from the online shopping surge as well.

"Cyber Monday is a big day for us. We usually sell between five and 10 times more than we normally do and our partnership with Amazon has helped us get it out really efficiently," Thrive Natural Care CEO Alex McIntosh said.