Elk Grove Man Arrested for Attempted Break-Ins

ELK GROVE — An Elk Grove man was arrested after attempting to break into two separate residences early Saturday morning.

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, a resident on Spring House Way was awakened to the sound of his side gate breaking. When the man looked outside to see what the commotion was, he spotted a man trying to get into the residence by checking the side garage door and windows.

The resident yelled at the subject to get off his property when the man fled to the front yard. Officers later located and detained 23-year-old Deashawn Stevenson of Elk Grove.

Stevenson was arrested and transported to the main jail where he was later booked.

Shortly after Stevenson was booked into jail, officers responded to another report of an attempted residential burglary that took place earlier that morning on Summer Sun Way.

The resident checked her video surveillance footage to find a man trying to get into the side garage door, but the door was locked. After looking through a bedroom window, the man then jumped back over the fence and ran away.

Officers confirmed the man in the surveillance video was Stevenson.

In all, Stevenson was arrested for two counts of attempted burglary and prowling.

Taylor Saenz contributed to this report.