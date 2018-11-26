Good Samaritan Returns Wallet Left on Plane, Adds Money to it Just Because

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – A good Samaritan who found a lost wallet on a Frontier flight from Omaha to Denver returned it to its rightful owner – and threw in some extra money just because.

The wallet belonged to 20-year-old Hunter Shamatt who was on his way to his sister's wedding in Las Vegas earlier this month. The wallet contained his ID, $60 in cash, a debit card and a signed paycheck.

The good Samaritan sent the wallet back to Shamatt and his mom, Jeannie Shamatt, took to Facebook to post a picture of the package containing a nice note.

“Found this on a Frontier flight from Omaha to Denver-row 12, seat F wedged between the seat and wall. Thought you might want it back. All the best. PS: I rounded your cash up to an even $100 so you could celebrate getting your wallet back. Have fun!!!” the mystery sender wrote.

The letter was signed with only initials "TB" and had an address out of Omaha.

After an interview with a TV station in Omaha, the Shamatt's were able to meet the man who returned the wallet.

"I personally want to thank Todd Brown and his wife for restoring faith that there are amazing people out there, the world is not as grim as it’s being made out to be," she wrote in a follow-up Facebook post.

Brown said that he thought about giving the wallet to the flight crew, but wanted to make sure he got it back. So when they landed in Denver, they did some digging.

"I saw he was just a kid, 20 years old, he had a paycheck in there, so I figured, ‘Well, he’s doing his best to make ends meet,’ but I was 20 once, and that’s a lot of money for a kid," Brown told Yahoo.

"I imagined what it would be like to get your wallet back, so I added a little bit so he could celebrate," Brown said.

He said he never expected to get so much attention, "I just wanted to do the right thing, it always feels good to do the right thing," Brown told Yahoo. "It’s really not that hard to be a good person."