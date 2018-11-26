Missing Stockton Man Didn’t Return Home from Southern California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A Stockton family is desperately searching for a 60-year-old man who was supposed to return home to Stockton on Nov. 19 after umpiring a softball tournament in Southern California.

Timothy Altheide never showed up, his family says.

"Nobody just vanishes into thin air, especially on a busy freeway like that," said Brandon Altheide.

Brandon Altheide is asking for the public's help in finding his 60-year-old father.

"He watches the kids for me because he stays here and watches them for me while I’m at work. For him not to show up, it was kind of disturbing," he told FOX40. "If he’s not going to be back he’s going to call. He’s never not called."

Stockton Police are investigating. The last place they have record of anyone seeing or hearing from Timothy Altheide was last Monday, when he was in a car accident back in Southern California. It was at the interchange between Interstate 10 and Highway 101.

"It was a very minor collision," said Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva. "Both parties exchanged information and then Timothy was seen leaving the area. And that’s really the last contact that we’ve actually had with someone actually seeing him."

It is an added worry for the family since Timothy Altheide already suffers from medical issues.

"He had hepatitis. From what we’ve been told that after so long of not having it the liver starts to go out and that's what causes throwing up the blood," his son said.

Taking matters into their own hands, the Altheide family spent the weekend traveling to Southern California, taping up flyers at rest stops along the way and visiting hospitals in hopes of finding their dad.

"It’s the holiday season, somebody had to see something driving back or driving down. We just want to know," Brandon Altheide said.

Timothy Altheide drives a black Hyundai sedan with California license plates.

If you know anything about his disappearance, call Stockton police.