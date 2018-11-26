Sheriff: 88 Killed, 203 Still Missing after Camp Fire

PARADISE (AP) — The Butte County sheriff says no additional remains were found Monday, but the wildfire’s death toll rose to 88 after investigators determined human remains that had been assigned to two people actually belong to three.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Monday that 203 names remain on the list of those unaccounted for after the Camp Fire swept through the rural area 140 miles north of San Francisco.

The blaze that ignited Nov. 8 destroyed more than 13,000 homes.

Officials said the blaze was fully contained Sunday.