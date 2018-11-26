TLCS, one of Sacramento’s leading mental health and supportive housing service providers, presents the 6th annual “Stand Up Sacramento Comedy Showcase” benefiting TLCS programs and services. Happening on November 28, 2018, Stand Up Sacramento will bring laughter and heartfelt giving to Sacramento in support of thousands of unsheltered individuals struggling with severe mental health issues. The Stand Up Sacramento comedy lineup includes top national names: JR De Guzman, Lance Woods, Diego Curiel, and Jimmy Earll. Sponsorship opportunities and VIP and General Admission tickets are available now at www.TLCSSac.org/events
More info:
Stand Up Sacramento
Wednesday
5:30 pm - VIPS
7pm- General Admission
Crest Theatre
(916) 441-0123
StandupSacramento.com