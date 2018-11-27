Farewell to FOX40.
At the end of this morning's newscast, I announced that I'll be leaving FOX40 at the end of this year to join the faculty at William Jessup University in Rocklin for the launch of a new "Digital Communication & Design" degree. I appreciate the bosses here letting me get the word out now, so that I don't just disappear one day without warning and you never hear what happened to me!
I'm deeply thankful for the 10 rewarding years I've spent here, and very excited about the future.
An Announcement from Paul Robins
