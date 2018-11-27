Drunken Man Threatening to Kill People Barricades Himself Inside Trailer in Jackson

JACKSON — SWAT officers were in Jackson Tuesday night after an alleged armed man threatened to kill people then barricaded himself inside a trailer.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Department reports around 3 p.m., deputies were alerted to the scene at the Jackson Rancheria RV Park on Dalton Road.

An intoxicated man called law enforcement officials and told them he wanted to kill people because he had cancer, according to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department says he has yet to leave his trailer, where he claims to be keeping a large number of loaded weapons. Negotiators are attempting to get him to leave.

Everyone from surrounding trailers has been evacuated out of the area.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this developing incident.