Philanthropist Donates Over $1M to Paradise High School Students, Staff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICO -- It was an assembly that Paradise High School students and staff will remember for years to come.

Tuesday night, San Diego area philanthropist Bob Wilson gave a $1,000 check to each of the 980 students and 105 employees of the high school after the Camp Fire destroyed most of the town of Paradise.

In total, the donations came out to more than $1 million.

Wilson says high school was a very special time in his life.

"High school was idyllic to me. It was a carefree time and these kids aren't able to experience that," Wilson said. "So I thought, what can I do? And it took me all of five minutes to figure out, why don't I give them a check and let them figure it out? Let them do what they want to do."