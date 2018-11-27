Stockton Police: Man Wakes Up to Teen Standing Over Him with Hammer

STOCKTON — Police in Stockton are investigating a home invasion robbery they say happened Sunday along South Shasta Avenue.

Investigators say a man woke up to find a stranger standing over him with a hammer. The suspect, described as a 17-year-old, demanded property and ran off with some of the man’s belongings, according to police.

Officers added the man heard a second person going through his things as this was happening.

Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspect.